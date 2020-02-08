Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: BJP Leader Giriraj Singh Urges Voters to Vote for BJP to Save Delhi from Becoming 'Islamic State' (Watch Video)

Giriraj SIngh (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 8: Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh on Saturday urged people to vote for BJP to save Delhi from becoming an "Islamic state".

"Shaheen Bagh supporters have come out to vote for Kejriwal. My appeal to the people of Delhi is that if Shaheen Bagh has to be stopped... if Delhi has to be saved from becoming an Islamic state, then go out and vote for the BJP," Singh tweeted. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: 110-Year-Old Kalitara Mandal, Oldest Voter in the National Capital, Casts Her Vote at Polling Booth in Greater Kailash.

Watch Video:

शाहीन बाग समर्थक केजरीवाल को वोट करने निकले हैं । मेरी दिल्ली वालों से अपील है कि अगर शाहीन बाग को रोकना है ..दिल्ली को इस्लामिक स्टेट बनने से बचाना है तो बाहर निकल कर भाजपा को वोट करें। pic.twitter.com/lg1ZQxJNIm — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) February 8, 2020

The polling for 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi started today at 8 am. Delhi is witnessing a triangular contest among AAP, BJP and Congress. In the last poll, the AAP had won 67 seats, while the BJP won three seats. The Congress failed to open its account.