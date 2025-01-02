New Delhi, January 2: Dharmendra, a one-horned male rhinoceros brought to the Delhi Zoo from Assam as part of an animal-exchange programme, has died an "unnatural death", officials said on Thursday. The 11-year-old animal, which arrived in September 2024, was reportedly in good health and was introduced to a female rhinoceros at the zoo in the hope of producing offsprings.

According to Delhi Zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar, "Dharmendra was found dead in his enclosure early in the morning, before the visitors arrived." Despite being promptly shifted to the veterinary hospital in the zoo, the animal was declared dead on arrival, Kumar said. "The male rhino, around 11 years old, was found dead in its enclosure this morning. Since it is an unnatural death with no prior history of illness, all possible causes are being considered and an investigation is underway," he said. Delhi Zoo Welcomes over 25,000 Visitors on New Year's Day, Up 39 Pc from Last Year.

Experts from the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly have been called for a detailed examination and postmortem, he added. "Anthrax has been ruled out and the postmortem will be conducted on Friday. The joint director of NZP (National Zoological Park) has been assigned to carry out a detailed inquiry and submit a report. Although the female rhinos have not shown any abnormalities so far, they are being kept under observation," the zoo director said. White Tiger Cub Succumbs to 'traumatic Shock', 'acute Pneumonia' in Delhi Zoo.

Dharmendra had arrived at the Delhi Zoo as part of an exchange programme with the Assam Zoo, which also involved the transfer of a male Bengal tiger and a pair of pied hornbills to Delhi. In return, the Delhi Zoo sent a female tiger, a blackbuck, a white buck and a pair of blue and yellow Macaus to Assam.

The male rhino had undergone a mandatory quarantine period before being introduced to the public in October 2024. The tragic event follows the recent death of a nine-month-old white tiger cub at the zoo on December 28, which succumbed to "traumatic shock and acute pneumonia". Two other tiger cubs, born in March 2024, are currently under observation at the zoo's veterinary hospital.