Dharmendra Singh - 'Hardwork Makes Him Millionaire'

Dharmendra Singh

Dharmendra Singh Proved Work Hard and Achieve Success. A boy at the age of 15 started a bussiness of Bricks. he is from very small town of Haryana. He Not Financial strong , who belongs to a Middle class Family. When he was in class Class 9th he think to start a Bussiness, as he is not as much intrested in job & studies so he Choose the Right way to do Bussiness , so he Started The Bussiness of Bricks.

“Work hard Pays Off” He is Mr. Dharmendra Singh from Haryana now at the age of 33 he is a Multi-Millionaire and his turn Over is nearly 20 Crore.

He started his bussiness at the age of 15 years in year 2002. His bricks bussiness makes him millionaire very soon. He is very much intrested in Cars and bikes. At the age of 33 he Achieved Many goals and he Full filled his all Dreams. Finally He Proved it “Big Dreams Have Small Beginnings“.