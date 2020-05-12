Dibrugarh Police Gifts Moped to Young Girl Selling Vegetable on Bicycle To Support Her Family, See Pics

Dibrugarh Police Gifts Moped to Young Girl Selling Vegetable on Bicycle (Photo Credits: Twitter/ @dibrugarhpolice)

Dibrugarh, May 12: In a heartwarming gesture, Assam Police gifted a two-wheeler to a girl after her story of selling vegetables on a bicycle to support her family went viral on social media. The young girl identified as Janmoni Gogoi, a resident of Saphakati Ghogora Gaon, sells vegetable door-to-door to support her family, including her old father who has been ailing for the past eight years. Assam Police COVID-19 Warriors Perform 'Bihu Dance' at Nagaon SP Office, Watch Heartwarming Video.

Gogoi had completed Class 12 from a government school. Since the novel coronavirus pandemic led to the closure of all schools and college, she started selling vegetables to help her family. Her story soon went viral on social media. Delhi Police Celebrates Birthday of 4-Year-Old Labourer's Daughter by Arranging a Cake Amid Lockdown, Heartwarming Gesture is Giving Netizens All The Feels (View Pic).

Janmoni Gogoi's Story of Selling Vegetable Goes Viral:

She is Janmoni Gogoi from my Home District Dibrugarh. A student, during #Lockdown , she took the responsibility of her family, started selling vegetables in cycles.. inspiration for all youngsters of respecting work culture..hope PM @narendramodi ji will mention her in #Mankibaat pic.twitter.com/WyzDEK8oVw — Oxomiya🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) May 4, 2020

Dibrugarh Police Tweet:

Janmoni Gogo sells vegetables on a bicylcle to fend for her family. Inspired by her self respect & guided by our visionary @DGPAssamPolice Sir's direction to transform ourselves from police force to facilitators of economy, DYSP HQ gifted the little entrepreneur a moped / bike pic.twitter.com/kncyhRQEr9 — Dibrugarh Police (@dibrugarhpolice) May 11, 2020

The story also reached ears of Dibrugarh Police who in turn gifted her a moped. “Janmoni Gogoi sells vegetables on a bicycle to fend for her family. Inspired by herself respect & guided by our visionary @DGPAssamPolice Sir's direction to transform ourselves from police force to facilitators of economy, DYSP HQ gifted the little entrepreneur a moped / bike,” Dibrugarh police tweeted.