Assam Police COVID-19 Warriors Perform 'Bihu Dance' at Nagaon SP Office, Watch Heartwarming Video

Assam Police Performs Bihu Dance (Photo Credits: Twitter/NagaonPolice)

Nagaon, April 20: Police personnel in Assam's Nagaon district performed Bihu dance at the office of Nagaon Superintendent of Police amid the lockdown imposed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. In the video, cops can be seen dancing on tradition Assamese folk songs. The clip has going viral on social media and has been viewed by over 2,000 people. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Handwashing Dance Video of Kerala Police Goes Viral, Cops Spread Awareness As COVID-19 Cases Rise.

"It was 9:31 PM, but Nagaon Police CoVID Fighters were still working, then this happened," tweeted Nagaon Police while sharing the video. In the clip, cops can be seen dancing in a graceful manner while maintaining social distance and wearing face masks. Coronavirus Cases Reach 17,656 in India With 1,540 New COVID-19 Patients in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Climbs to 559.

Nagaon Police Performs "Bihu Dance":

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's latest update, there is a total of 35 COVID-19 cases in Assam. 17 people have also been discharged, while one person has died due to infection. Meanwhile, its neighbouring states, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur are now coronavirus free states.