New Delhi, June 24: With diesel price hike for the eighteenth consecutive day, the rate of diesel has surpassed the price of petrol in Delhi for the first time on Wednesday. Due to the rise of 48 paise in price of diesel, the current rate of diesel stood at Rs 79.88 per litre in New Delhi. However, there has been no change in the price of petrol and stood at Rs 79.76 per litre.

The oil marketing companies on Wednesday raised the price of diesel for all the metros, but have not hiked the rate of petrol. With this, the rate of fuel has seen a hike of Rs 10.49 per litre in the last 18 days. It is to be known that in January 2011, the difference between petrol and diesel price was Rs 30 per litre and in January 2018, diesel was sold at Rs 61.74 per litre. Fuel Prices Today: Petrol Remains Unchanged, Diesel Gets a Hike for 18th Consecutive Day, Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai And Other Metros.

Earlier, the fuel rate hike began on June 7 after oil companies resumed daily revision in prices. The decision was taken in line with costs after ending an 82-day gap during the COVID-19 lockdown. As soon as the international oil prices would rise, it is expected that the price of diesel would surpass Rs 80 per litre.

As of now, the diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai stand at Rs 79.88, Rs 78.20, Rs 75.04 and Rs 77.16 respectively. While the petrol rate in the following metros stand at Rs Rs 79.76, Rs 86.54, Rs 81.45 and Rs 83.04 per litre respectively.

