Jaipur, February 18: Two individuals, including a private bank manager, have been arrested from Rajasthan's Kota for allegedly duping a woman from Agra of INR 2.80 lakh in a digital arrest scam. The accused posed as police officers and falsely accused the victim of involvement in drug trafficking and money laundering through an international call.

The accused, identified as Arif and Divyansh Gehlot, were traced to Kota, where they had received INR 2.80 lakh in their bank account, Amar Ujala reported. The investigation revealed that the money was transferred to three accounts located outside India, which are currently under surveillance for further recovery. So far, INR 80,000 has been returned to the victim following court orders, with efforts ongoing to recover the remaining amount. Digital Arrest Scam in Mumbai: Scammers Hold Elderly Woman Under ‘Digital Arrest’ for 1 Month, Dupe Her of INR 35 Lakh After Threatening With Encounter Killing.

Both accused were presented in court on Monday and have been remanded to judicial custody under relevant cybercrime laws. During a press briefing at the police lines in Agra, the police team involved in the investigation was awarded a cash prize of INR 25,000.

In another incident, a family in Noida fell victim to a sophisticated cyber fraud, losing over INR 1 crore after being subjected to a five-day 'digital arrest' by fraudsters impersonating government officials, police confirmed on Monday, February 17. Who Is Digital Arrest Scam Mastermind Chirag Kapoor Aka Chintak Raj, Arrested After Kerala Police Solved 930 Cases?

The emerging scam, termed 'digital arrest', involves criminals posing as law enforcement officers, such as officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or customs authorities. These fraudsters intimidate victims through video calls, falsely accusing them of offences related to international parcels containing banned substances.

