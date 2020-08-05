Dipraj Jadhav aka Dipraj Jadhav Edits who is known to create hilarious mashup videos and quirky content collaborated with Aviram Saharai, one half of the hugely popular Israeli psytrance duo, Vini Vici.

They collaborated over a funny cross over conversation between Aviram Saharai, Babu Rao Ganpat Rao Apte aka Paresh Rawal from Hera Pheri, and Dipraj Jadhav. The video garnered immense traction within no time and became one of the most liked videos of Dipraj Jadhav Edits.

Sharing the video, Dipraj wrote, "Dip Trip Talk with @vinivicimusic x Dipraj #DipTripTalk Ep.02". Dipraj also dropped a comment asking his fans if they want to see him collaborate with any other DJ for the future.

The digital sensation has worked with the who’s who of the entertainment industry which not only gave him fame but also helped him grow as an artist. Dipraj’s fascination to work in the entertainment industry got him to Mumbai to take up an animation course.

Not just fans, celebrities too have given a thumbs up to Dipraj’s content. From Varun Dhawan to Hrithik Roshan to Nucleya, Dipraj’s mashup videos are a hit amongst all.

Over the years, Dipraj has collaborated with a lot of Bollywood celebs and other personalities like Dj Snake, Alan Walker, Ritviz, Badshah, Nucleya, Divine to name a few. A lot of his videos surfacing on the internet have got him appreciation from various Bollywood celebrities through an open platform.

Currently, Dipraj is making the most of the lockdown periods and is keeping his fans engaged with content that has led to garner immense traction.