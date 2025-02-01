Mumbai, February 1: Dinesh Nandwana, chairman emeritus of Vakrangee, passed away on Friday, January 31, during a search by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at his residence in Andheri (East) in Mumbai. The 62-year-old businessman reportedly suffered health complications during the raid, and the cause of death will be determined after a postmortem examination. Dinesh Nandwana, chairman emeritus of Vakrangee, passed away on Friday, January 31, during a search by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at his residence in Andheri (East) in Mumbai. The 62-year-old businessman reportedly suffered health complications during the raid, and the cause of death will be determined after a postmortem examination. According to The Times of India, the accidental death report has been filed by the MIDC police, and no complaints of mistreatment have been made by his family. The ED, conducting raids in multiple locations, including Nandwana’s premises, typically restricts movement and records statements during such operations. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Planning Manager's Birthday Celebration Dies After Falling From 11th Floor of Her Office in Powai's Hiranandani Gardens.

Dinesh Nandwana Dies

In a statement to the BSE, Vakrangee mourned the loss of its founder, describing Nandwana as a pioneering entrepreneur who transformed the company from a modest consultancy to a leading player in the industry. He was instrumental in shaping Vakrangee's growth and success.

