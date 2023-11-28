India News | Karnataka Govt Ads Are Not Violation of Model Code of Conduct: Deputy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 28 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that the advertisements by the Karnataka government are not a violation of the Election Model Code of Conduct as they "don't solicit votes."
"The Ads only highlight the achievements of the Karnataka government and do not solicit votes for any political party and hence they don't violate any Model Code of Conduct," he said responding to reporters' queries at his Sadashivanagar residence here.
"The advertisements are purely about the schemes of the Karnataka government. They neither solicit votes for Congress party nor for any particular individual. How can they violate any Model Code of Conduct?" he questioned.
In fact, other parties have launched a misinformation campaign against the rollout of welfare schemes by the Karnataka government, he added.
