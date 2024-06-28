Hyderabad, June 28: A six-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of dogs in Sangareddy district of Telangana on Friday, police said.

The boy, son of construction workers from Bihar, Friday morning went to answer nature's call behind the camp where the stray dogs attacked him, police said.

Death was instant for him. The boy's parents work at a construction site near Patancheru in the district, police added.