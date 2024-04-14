Deoria, April 14: A four-year-old girl was fatally attacked by stray dogs near the Amethi Mata Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district on Saturday, the police said. The victim belonged to a nomadic family, and her mutilated body was taken into custody by the police for post-mortem examination. Dog Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Mentally Challenged Woman Mauled To Death by Stray Dogs in Kushinagar

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station, said Station House Officer (SHO) Ved Prakash Sharma. According to the SHO, the family of the victim had been residing near the temple in a temporary shanty for the past several months. On Saturday, the girl's family members had ventured out to search for work when stray dogs attacked the girl as she followed them. Dog Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Six-Year-Old Boy Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Muzaffarnagar

Despite efforts by bystanders to chase away the dogs, the girl sustained severe injuries and succumbed to them on the spot. "The police are taking necessary action in this regard," SHO Sharma added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2024 08:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).