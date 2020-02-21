Donald Trump India Visit: Walls Enroute Taj Mahal From Agra Airport Painted With Images and Slogans of US President, View Pics

Walls Painted in Agra Ahead of Trump's Visit (Photo Credits: ANI)

Agra, February 21: Preparations are going full-fledged ahead of US President Donald Trump's India trip. According to an ANI tweet, walls on the route from Kheria airport to the Taj Mahal are being painted with images of US President Donald Trump and slogans to give him a grand welcome. On the day of Trump's visit to Taj Mahal, it will remain closed for the general public from 12 noon due to security reasons. 7 Million? Donald Trump Now Expects '10 Million' to Turn Up For Him at Ahmedabad, Says PM Modi Told Him So.

As per reports, in 2015, US President Barrack Obama's Taj Mahal visit was cancelled last moment due to security concerns. Taj Mahal authorities have already started their cleaning activities, from painting the walls to cleaning the roads leading to Taj Mahal, all efforts are being taken to beautify the place.

Security outside Motera Stadium, where the event will take place during Trump's visit to Ahmedabad has been tightened. The walls opposite Motera Stadium were painted with images and slogans of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump and slogans. Trump

Check ANI tweet:

Agra: Walls on the route from Kheria airport to the Taj Mahal are being painted with images of US President Donald Trump and slogans welcoming him, ahead of his visit on 24th February. pic.twitter.com/UsDFzgG3iq — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 21, 2020

Local vendors informed that police asked them to provide their Aadhaar cards as part of the verification process. US President will be on a two-day visit to India from February 24 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier in the day, Trump reiterated the fact that he liked Modi, but would like to talk business. According to an ANI video, he said, " am going to India next week, and we are talking trade. They have been hitting us very hard for many years. I really like PM Modi but we gotta talk a little business. One of the highest tariffs in the world is India."