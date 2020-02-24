Donald Trump Leaves For Agra, Nearly 25,000 Students to Welcome US President in The City of Taj Mahal

School students will welcome US President Donald Trump. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Agra, February 24: About 25,000 school students will welcome US President Donald Trump along his 13 km long route here, officials said on Monday. A senior UP government official told IANS, "Over 25,000 students from government as well as private schools will welcome President Trump here."

He said, besides the government school students, about 500 women associated with self help groups will also welcome Trump in the historic city. The official further said that the students will be holding Indian and US national flags in their hands and they will wave the US President. Donald Trump India Visit News Updates.

Earlier in the day, Trump arrived in Ahmedabad along with his wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner and top US officials. The US first family was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad.

Trump will be received by Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Kheria airport in the Taj city of Agra. Speaking to IANS, students of Gopal Das Memorial Educational Institute said that they were excited to welcome Trump in their city. Namaste Trump: Donald Trump Vows to Fight 'Radical Islamic Terrorism', Says US Working With Pakistan to Crack Down on Terror Groups in Border Regions.

Pooja, a student of the institute, told IANS, "We are very excited to welcome the US first family in our city." Meanwhile, other students of the Institute said that they want to give best example of hospitality to the US President.