Donald Trump Says ‘Tremendous Progress Made on Comprehensive Trade Deal’ After Meeting PM Narendra Modi

Donald Trump (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after a bilateral meeting with United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday, said that every important aspect of US-India partnership including defence and security, trade, energy strategic partnership, people to people ties was discussed in the meeting. "The strengthening in defence ties between India and US is an important aspect of our partnership," he said. Donald Trump Announces $3 Billion Defence Deal, Says ‘India, US Will Sign 2 Deals for 24 Sikorsky MH-60R Helicopters, 6 Boeing AH-64E Apache'.

Trump said that tremendous progress has been made for a comprehensive trade agreement and "I'm optimistic we can reach a deal of great importance to both countries." The President also informed that US exports to India are grown up nearly 60 percent and exports of high-quality American energy have grown by 500 percent. Donald Trump, Melania Trump Visit Rajghat, Write Message on 'Vision of The Great Mahatma Gandhi' in Visitors' Book, Plant Tree; View Pics.

US Pres: Our teams have made tremendous progress for a comprehensive trade agreement & I'm optimistic we can reach a deal of great importance to both countries. Since I took office, US exports to India are up nearly 60% & exports of high quality American energy have grown by 500% pic.twitter.com/ooGmOQCqpU — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

President Trump said that he and First Lady Melania were awed by the majesty of India. "We will always remember the magnificent welcome the citizens of your home state (of PM Modi) showed us upon arrival," Trump said at the joined briefing. The POTUS informed that the US International Development Finance Cooperation (DFC) will establish a "permanent" presence in India.

"Earlier today we expanded our defence cooperation with agreements for India to purchase more than US$ 3 Bn of advanced American military equipment, including Apache & MH-60 Romeo Helicopters - finest in the world. These will enhance our joint defence capabilities," Trump said.

Earlier today, President Trump was accorded a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan. He and Melania then visit Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Later, Trump went to Hyderabad House to meet PM Modi while the First Lady visited a government school to attend a Happiness class.