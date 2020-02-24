Donald Trump Tweets in Hindi Ahead of His India Visit, Says He is Eager to Visit The Country

US President Donald Trump | (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Delhi, February 24: Ahead of his arrival in India, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter and tweeted in Hindi saying he is very eager to visit the country and people of India. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Trump said, "हम भारत आने के लिए तत्पर हैं । हम रास्ते में हैँ, कुछ ही घंटों में हम सबसे मिलेंगे!" (I am eager to visit India. I'm on my way and will soon be there in a few hours and meet people of India). This is the first time that Trump is visiting India. After Trump assumed office three years ago, India is the 24th country that he will be visiting. 'India Awaits Your Arrival, See You Very Soon in Ahmedabad’: PM Narendra Modi Ahead of Donald Trump’s Tour.

High security arrangements have been made and with massive decorations, Ahmedabad is ready to welcome US President Donald Trump on Monday. Along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump will participate in a roadshow and jointly address a gathering at the 'Namaste Trump' mega event at Motera cricket stadium.

Take a Look at Trump's Tweet:

हम भारत आने के लिए तत्पर हैं । हम रास्ते में हैँ, कुछ ही घंटों में हम सबसे मिलेंगे! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday, hours before Trump's touchdown in India. President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and the high-level delegation will reach Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Gujarat's Ahmedabad before noon today. The Prime Minister tweeted saying India is awaiting the arrival of the US President. "India awaits your arrival @POTUS @realDonaldTrump! Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations. See you very soon in Ahmedabad", the PM tweeted. Donald Trump, Melania Trump's India Visit: Complete Schedule of US President And First Lady's First Official Trip.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will be hosting Trump along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when Air Force One carrying the US President, his family and a delegation led by him will touch down at the Ahmedabad airport at around 11.30 a.m.

President Donald Trump left for India on Sunday. US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, along with with a high-level delegation, will be on a two-day visit to India from February 24. The visit drawing a parallel between Prime Minister Modi's 'Make in India' and Trump's 'Make America Great Again' slogans.