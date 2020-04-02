Dosti Acres Complex in Wadala, Mumbai Under Complete Lockdown, 1,450 Families Under 2-Week Quarantine After Resident Tests Positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, April 2: Dosti Acres in Wadala has gone into a complete lockdown as a 'containment zone' after a resident who was under self-quarantine following his return from a foreign country was tested positive. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, more than 1,450 families in the 11-building Dosti Acres complex have been asked to stay in two-week quarantine.

The resident was staying at Dosti Blosson Society and he was under self-quarantine after his initial test in Kasturba Hospital was negative. However, three days ago, he did a follow-up test and the result was positive. Police arrived at the society and directed him to get admitted to the hospital. On Tuesday night, the society sent out a formal note appealing members not to step out until further notice. Dharavi Reports Second Coronavirus Case, 52-Year-Old BMC Sanitation Worker Posted at Asia's Largest Slum in Mumbai Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Even though the residents were following social distancing norms, but a lockdown of 14-days will pose a great challenge to the residents as they won't be allowed to step out even for buying essential items like groceries. Earlier, in the day, a second positive case was found in Dharavi, which is Asia's largest slum. The first person who was confirmed COVID-19 positive on Wednesday died on the same day. Various societies in Mumbai have been quarantined and cordoned off in order to curb the spread of the virus after an infected person was found.