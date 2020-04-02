Dharavi Reports Second Coronavirus Case, 52-Year-Old BMC Sanitation Worker Posted at Asia's Largest Slum in Mumbai Tests Positive for COVID-19

Dharavi (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Mumbai, April 2: A second coronavirus case was confirmed in Dharavi on Thursday. According to an ANI tweet, the infected person is a 52-year-old BMC sanitation worker and he was found positive for the virus. He resided in the Worli area but was posted at Dharavi for cleaning, confirmed a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official.

The patient who tested positive had developed symptoms and was advised by BMC officials to get treatment. His condition is stable and family members and 23 colleagues have been advised to quarantine. Coronavirus Cases In India Jump to 1965 With 131 COVID-19 Positive Cases in The Past 12 Hours, Death Toll Rises to 50.

On Wednesday, Dharavi reported its first COVID-19 positive case and the person later died as well. The 56-year-old, who reportedly died of COVID-19 complications had no travel history and owned a garment shop in the area. He was a resident of Dr Baliga Nagar SRA society that has around 300 flats.

After the death of the first case in Dharavi, as a precautionary measure, all the flats and 90 shops nearby were sealed. In addition to this, the BMC authorities have also stamped and quarantined all those who had come in contact with the victim. The swab reports of the victim's family members and building members are awaited and all senior citizens/respiratory illness patients in the area are being monitored.

Dharavi is Asia's largest slum in Mumbai and has an area of just over 2.1 square kilometres and a population of about 700,000. It is also one of the most densely populated areas in the world. The biggest challenge would, therefore, be to contain the spread of the virus. Mumbai has emerged as one of the hotspots for the spread of the deadly COVID-19 in India. While the number of positive cases in the state jumped to 338, Mumbai is responsible for over half of them.