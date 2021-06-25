Puri, June 25: Continuing the development of Artillery Rocket Systems, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully test-fired extended-range version of an indigenously developed Pinaka rocket from a Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) on June 24 and June 25, 2021 at Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

Twenty-five Enhanced Pinaka Rockets were launched in quick succession against targets at different ranges. All the mission objectives were met during the launches. The enhanced range version of the Pinaka Rocket System can destroy targets at distances up to 45 km. DRDO Successfully Conducts Maiden Launch of Akash-NG Missile From Integrated Test Range off Odisha Coast.

All the flight articles were tracked by Range instruments including Telemetry, Radar and Electro-Optical Tracking systems deployed by ITR & Proof and Experimental Establishment (PXE).

The rocket system has been developed jointly by Pune-based Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) with manufacturing support from M/s Economic Explosives Limited, Nagpur. The development of the Enhanced Pinaka system was taken up to achieve longer range performance.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO and the Industry on the successful launch of Enhanced Pinaka Rockets. Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy commended the efforts of the teams involved in the successful trials.

