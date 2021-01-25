New Delhi, January 25: DRDO conducted the successful maiden launch of Akash-NG (New Generation) Missile from Integrated Test Range off the coast of Odisha on 25 January 2021. Akash-NG is a new generation Surface to Air Missile meant for use by Indian Air Force with an aim of intercepting high maneuvering low RCS aerial threats.

The missile intercepted the target with text book precision. The launch met all the test objectives by performing high maneuvers during the trajectory. The performance of the Command and Control system, onboard avionics and aerodynamic configuration of the missile was successfully validated during the trial. During the test launch, entire flight path of the missile was monitored and the flight data was captured by various Range instruments such as Radar, EOTS and Telemetry systems deployed by ITR, Chandipur. The Multi Function Radar was tested for its capability of integration with the system. Pinaka Missile System Developed by DRDO Successfully Flight Tested From Chandipur in Odisha, Total 6 Rockets Launched in Series.

The Akash-NG system has been developed with better deployability compared to other similar systems with canisterized launcher and much smaller ground system footprint. The test launch was carried out by a combined team of DRDO, BDL & BEL in the presence of the representatives of Indian Airforce.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh congratulated the scientists from DRDO, BEL and team from Indian Air Force for this achievement. Secretary DD R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr. G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the team for the successful flight trial of Akash NG Missile.