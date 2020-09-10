Bhubaneswar, September 10: The Odisha government on Thursday issued the guidelines for upcoming major festivals in the state. In view of the COVID-10 pandemic, the state would impose certain curbs in celebration of Durga Puja, Kali Puja and Laxmi Puja, Taking out public immersion processions would strictly be curtailed. NEET Exams 2020: Mamata Banerjee Lifts Lockdown in West Bengal on September 12 For Ease of Students to Reach Examination Centres.

As per the guidelines, only seven devotees can enter inside a pandal for prayers at a given time. The immersion processions would not be allowed, and the use of public address systems is also barred.

Full List of Guidelines Issued by Odisha Govt

Odisha government issues guidelines for Durga Puja, Kali Puja and Laxmi Puja celebrations in the state. Not more than 7 persons allowed to be present at a time, in pandals. No immersion processions will be allowed and the use of public address systems will remain prohibited. pic.twitter.com/Za05q2NF0u — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

Durga Puja, considered as one of the biggest festivals in eastern India, would be celebrated in October in Odisha and West Bengal. As per the lockdown order issued in Odisha, all places of worship would remain closed till September 30. Even if the restrictions continue, the relaxations announced for Durga Puja, Kali Puja and Laxmi Puja would remain in effect.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2020 02:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).