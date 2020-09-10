Kolkata, September 10: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced that her government had decided to lift the statewide lockdown on September 12 for ease of students to attend the NEET Exams 2020. The new decision taken by the state government aims at helping ease their travel to examination centres for NEET 2020 aspirants.

Informing about the decision, the West Bengal CM took to Twiter and wrote, "GoWB had initially announced a statewide lockdown on Sep 11th & 12th. Considering the NEET 2020 examination scheduled on 13th, we have received numerous requests from the student community on lifting lockdown norms on 12th, helping ease their travel to examination centres." Mamata Banerjee Announces Total Lockdown in West Bengal on Sept 7, 11 and 12 Amid COVID-19, Orders All Educational Institutes to Remain Shut Till Sept 20.

Adding more, she wrote, "Keeping their interest in mind, while keeping the statewide lockdown as it is on Sep 11th, it has been decided to cancel the lockdown on 12th so that the students can attend the examination on 13th without any apprehensions or concerns. I wish them all the very best."

Here's what Mamata Banerjee wrote:

Keeping their interest in mind, while keeping the statewide lockdown as it is on Sep 11th, it has been decided to cancel the lockdown on 12th, so that the students can attend the examination on 13th without any apprehensions or concerns. I wish them all the very best. (2/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 10, 2020

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the West Bengal government to provide accommodation to a NEET aspirant from Thursday to Monday to ensure that she reaches the examination centre in Siliguri well in advance.

Earlier on August 26, Banerjee had stated that a total lockdown in the state on September 7, 11 and 12 amid the rise in COVID-19 cases. Apart from this, CM Banerjee announced that all the educational institutes in state will remain closed till September 20, 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2020 02:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).