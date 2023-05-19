Jaipur, May 19: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a dust storm over pockets of Rajasthan in the coming days. According to the Met Office, the sandstorm might prevail over several parts of the desert state on May 22 and 23. According to the Jaipur Meteorological Center, the mercury can go up by about 2 to 3 degrees Celcius between May 19 and 21. The citizens are advised to take special precautions in case of a rise in temperature. People need to avoid spending more time in the hot sun. Rajasthan Weather Forecast: MeT Department Warns of Thunderstorm, Lightning and Dust Storm in the State.

The IMD has predicted that some regions of Rajasthan are likely to experience heat waves during May 20 to 22. Apart from the dust storm, the weather department forecasted that several parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Central and adjoining Eastern India and North peninsular India might witness a rise in maximum temperatures in the next few days. Delhi Weather Update: National Capital Records Maximum Temperature of 40.9 Degrees Celsius.

Dust Storm Alert:

What To Do During Dust Storm? Know Precautionary Tips

If you are in an area that is prone to dust storms, you better be prepared. Here is a list of precautionary measures you can take to stay safe during a dust storm:

Stay indoors. If you are outside when a dust storm begins, seek shelter immediately. Visibility goes down during dust storms, thus driving and walking become dangerous.

Close all windows and doors. This will help to keep the dust out of your home.

Turn off the air conditioner and furnace. Dust can clog filters and make your HVAC system work harder.

If you have to go outside, wear a mask to protect your lungs from the dust.

In case you are driving and a dust storm strikes, it is better that you pull over to the side of the road and wait for the storm to pass. Never attempt to drive through the dust storm. If you are walking, runs towards buildings or other structures to get shelter. Here it may be noted that dust storms can pick up small objects and throw them through the air, so it is important to keep an eye on the sky for falling debris.

