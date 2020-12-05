Guwahati, December 5: An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale occurred near Tezpur in Assam on Saturday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake hit Assam's Tezpur around 10:46 am. The earthquake hit 32 kilometres north-north-west (NNW) of Tezpur. Earthquake Warning in Himalaya: Entire Himalayas Arc Poised for a Series of Big Earthquakes, Says Study.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 km from the surface. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 05-12-2020, 10:46:37 IST, Lat: 26.92 & Long: 92.67, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 32km NNW of Tezpur, Assam," the NCS tweeted. No report of casualty or damage to property has been received from anywhere so far.

Earthquake in Assam:

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 05-12-2020, 10:46:37 IST, Lat: 26.92 & Long: 92.67, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 32km NNW of Tezpur, Assam, India for more information https://t.co/4ybTgRetI6 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/6GvW1wdkfy — National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) December 5, 2020

On December 3, an earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred near Kargil in Ladakh. The earthquake hit Ladakh around 1:40 pm at a depth of 10 km from the surface, said the NCS. The quake struck 18 kilometres west-south-west (WSW) of Kargil.

