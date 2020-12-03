Ladakh, December 3: An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred near Kargil in Ladakh on Thursday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake hit Ladakh around 1:40 pm. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km from the surface. Earthquake Warning in Himalaya: Entire Himalayas Arc Poised for a Series of Big Earthquakes, Says Study.

The earthquake hit 18 kilometres west-south-west (WSW) of Kargil. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 03-12-2020, 13:40:06 IST, Lat: 34.49 & Long: 75.95, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Ladakh," the NCS tweeted. No casualty or damage to property has been received from anywhere so far.

Last month, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 struck Ladakh. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake hit 110 kilometres north-north-west (NNW) of Kargil at a depth of 10 kilometres. No casualties were reported.

