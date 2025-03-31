Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. In India, the Shawwal crescent moon was sighted on March 30. Therefore, Eid al-Fitr 2025 is on March 31. This annual celebration, which is also called as Badi Eid, is supposed to be the most important Eid celebration for practicing Muslims. On the occasion of Eid al-Fitr 2025, people are sure to share Happy Eid al-Fitr 2025 wishes and messages, Eid Mubarak greetings, Happy Badi Eid 2025 images and wallpapers, Eid ul-Fitr WhatsApp quotes and GIFs with family and friends.

The celebration of Eid al-Fitr is one of the most awaited and grand celebrations for practicing Muslims worldwide. The holy month of Ramadan is celebrated by observing the stringent fast and seeking the blessings of almighty. Ramadan is considered to be the fifth pillar of Islam and is diligently followed by the practicing Muslims of the community. Eid al-Fitr celebrates the end of this trying and testing time and is celebrated by the community as a day of happiness, prosperity and giving.

The celebration of Eid al-Fitr is focused on creating delicious delicacies like Biryani, Haleem, Sheer Korma, etc that are then shared with friends and family. As we celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2025, share these Eid al-Fitr 2025, people are sure to share Happy Eid al-Fitr 2025 wishes and messages, Eid Mubarak greetings, Happy Badi Eid 2025 images and wallpapers, Eid ul-Fitr WhatsApp quotes and GIFs.

Eid al-Fitr Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasion of Eid, I Pray That Allah’s Blessings Light Up Your Path and Lead You to Eternal Happiness. Eid Mubarak!

Eid al-Fitr Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending You Warm Wishes and Heartfelt Prayers for a Blessed Eid Filled With Love, Peace, and Prosperity. Eid Mubarak!

Eid al-Fitr Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Divine Blessings of Allah Bring You Hope, Faith, and Joy on Eid and Forever. Eid Mubarak to You and Your Family!

Eid al-Fitr Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Eid Mubarak! May This Day Bring You Closer to Your Loved Ones and Strengthen the Bonds of Friendship and Brotherhood.

Eid al-Fitr Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Eid, May Allah’s Grace Shine Upon You and Fill Your Life With Countless Blessings. Eid Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak GIFs:

We hope that the celebration of Eid al-Fitr brings with it the happiness, peace and prosperity that you and your family deserve. The celebration of Ramadan Eid is also seen as a time for extended charity and many people make it a point to indulge in positive and impactful practices on this day to stone for their sins. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Eid al-Fitr!

