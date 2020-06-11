Elephant Dies in Chhattisgarh, Herd of Elephants Gather Around Dead Body in Surajpur, Carcass Yet to Be Retrieved by Forest Department

Elephant Dies in Chhattisgarh (Photo Credits: ANI)

Raipur, June 11: In a tragic incident, a herd of elephants continued to gather around the carcass of an elephant which was found dead in Chhattisgarh. According to a tweet by ANI, the incident was reported from a forest in Surajpur district on Wednesday. The carcass is yet to be retrieved by the Forest Department. According to a report by PTI, two wild elephants, one of them pregnant, were found dead at a forest range in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district in the last two days, a forest official said. Pregnant Elephant, Who Ate Pineapple Stuffed With Firecrackers, Died in Palakkad and Not in Malappuram District.

The report adds that the pregnant elephant died because of a liver ailment on Tuesday. However, the carcass of another female pachyderm was yet to be recovered as a herd was surrounding it till Wednesday evening. Additional principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) Arun Kumar Pandey told PTI that the carcasses were found at separate places in Ganeshpur area of Pratappur forest range. The death of the elephants comes days after a pregnant elephant died in Kerala's Palakkad after it was fed a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers.

Here's the tweet:

Chhattisgarh: A herd of elephants continue to gather around the carcass of an elephant that was found in a forest in Surajpur district yesterday. The carcass is yet to be retrieved by the Forest Department. pic.twitter.com/ckj5nX5kXF — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2020

Earlier in the day today, a tiger was found dead at the Kurichiat Range in Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary. According to ANI, the carcass has been sent for post mortem following which the cause of the death can be ascertained. On June 9, a jackal was killed after eating meat filled with explosives in Tamil Nadu. The state Forest Department arrested 12 men for the death of the jackal in a Trichy village.

