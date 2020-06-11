Tiger Found Dead in Kerala's Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, Carcass Sent For Post-Mortem

Tiger found dead in Kerala (Photo credits: ANI)

Kerala, June 11: A tiger was found dead at the Kurichiat Range in Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary on Wednesday. The carcass of the animal has been sent for post mortem. The incident has been reported days after a pregnant elephant died after consuming fruits stuffed with firecrackers in Kerala's Palakkad district.

The elephant died while standing in a river. The inhuman incident was widely criticised and BJP leader and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi termed the incident as 'murder' and said Kerala's Malappuram district is known for animal cruelty. She had said "Kerala Government has not taken any action in Malappuram, it seems they are scared. An elephant is killed every 3 days in Kerala. We have less than 20,000 elephants left in India, they are rapidly declining." Pregnant Elephant, Who Ate Pineapple Stuffed With Firecrackers, Died in Palakkad and Not in Malappuram District.

There was a lot of confusion as several politicians and media houses initially mentioned that the incident took place in Malappuram district. However, it was later clarified that the elephant died in Palakkad area of the state.

Tiger Found dead in Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary:

Kerala: A tiger was found dead at the Kurichiat Range in Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, yesterday. The carcass was sent for post-mortem. pic.twitter.com/aS3ifO9t0Y — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2020

In another news, a tiger and a leopard were found dead in separate incidents in the forests of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Wednesday. According to a PTI report, the carcass of a tiger was found in Sitarampeth in Moharli forest range under the buffer zone of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR). On the other hand, a leopard was also found dead in Saoli forest range in Chandrapur on Wednesday.

