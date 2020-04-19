Entrepreneur Talks About What Kind of Influence Harvard University Has on His Successful Career

Yomi Denzel (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Yomi Denzel is an entrepreneur with diverse experience across different industries and has been able to use these experiences to his advantage. His educational background has also been of help to his growth and success as a business person. In a recent interview, Yomi Denzel revealed how studying in one of the best universities in the world, Harvard University, shaped his career as a successful entrepreneur.

Many people are often envious of the achievements of entrepreneurs, without having knowledge of what they go through to achieve their success. Yomi has spent about half a year at both MIT and Harvard University, two of the world’s greatest educational institutions. Therefore, his perception of obtaining a college degree and its relevance to becoming a success cannot be brushed aside.

“While being a positive experience, I still have mix feelings about higher education and specifically top tier one,” said Yomi Denzel. According to Yomi, getting into a higher institution of learning is just one side of the coin, as making use of the network of people developed during study is even more important.

Yomi took classes in Corporate Finance and Management and confessed that the courses in these institutions are not particularly different from what other universities teach. Yomi revealed that networking is key to the success of any individual. “In Harvard, I was surrounded with thriving motivated student. It’s an amazing opportunity to network and get to know amazing people. I still interact with some of them in my daily business activities,” said Yomi.

Yomi stated that Harvard is more beneficial to an employee than an entrepreneur, as the school focuses on teaching people how to work later in consulting or investment banking. Consequently, entrepreneurs might not particularly find Harvard to be an ideal institution to garner the necessary knowledge to succeed.

“Harvard is like an insurance for me. A Harvard graduate will always find a job easily,” said Yomi. “However, Harvard is also really expensive. As an entrepreneur, I did not learn anything useful while being in Harvard,” Yomi continued. The bottom line that can be deduced from Yomi’s position about Harvard University, especially as it concerns entrepreneurship is that the knowledge provided by the institution can be gotten from other sources. However, the networking that the school avails its students can be used to succeed in the world of entrepreneurship.