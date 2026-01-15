Mumbai, January 15: Counting of votes for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls will begin on Friday at 10.00 am across 23 designated counting centres in Mumbai, Municipal Commissioner and District Election Officer Bhushan Gagrani said on Thursday. The counting process will be conducted in strict compliance with the guidelines of the Election Commission of India and the Model Code of Conduct, with elaborate arrangements in place to ensure security, traffic management and maintenance of law and order. The detailed plan for vote counting has been approved by the Municipal Commissioner, the BMC said in a statement.

According to the BMC, a total of 23 Returning Officers have been appointed for the 227 election wards within the municipal limits. Strong rooms and counting venues under the jurisdiction of each Returning Officer have been designated for the process and have received the necessary approvals from the Public Works Department and the Police Department. Gagrani on Thursday reviewed the counting arrangements along with senior officials, including Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Ashwini Joshi, Special Officer (Election) Vijay Balamwar, Deputy Commissioner Vishwas Shankarwar, Additional District Collector (Konkan Division) Farog Mukadam, Assistant Commissioner Gajanan Bellale, Deputy District Collector Mahadev Kirwale, and all 23 Returning Officers. BMC Exit Poll 2026: BJP–Shiv Sena Alliance Poised for Clean Sweep in Mumbai Civic Elections, Say Multiple Polling Agencies.

He said all necessary measures have been taken to ensure that the counting process is transparent, smooth and completed within the stipulated time. Arrangements have been finalised for the layout of counting centres, table planning, deployment of staff, CCTV surveillance, fire safety and availability of medical facilities. Coordination has also been maintained with the Police Department to prevent any law and order issues during the counting process. BMC Exit Poll 2026: Axis My India, the JVC, and Sakal Predict Sweep for BJP-Led Coalition in Mumbai Civic Elections.

For the counting exercise, 2,299 officers and staff have been deployed, including 759 supervisors, 770 assistants and 770 Class IV employees. Officials said all counting personnel have been given prior training, the statement said. Traffic control measures, parking arrangements and separate enclosures for media personnel have been made near counting centres. A computerised system will be used for tabulation and declaration of results to ensure accuracy and transparency. Only authorised candidates, their representatives and media personnel with valid identity cards issued by the Election Department will be permitted entry into the counting premises. Officials have urged all stakeholders to adhere strictly to the instructions issued by the Maharashtra State Election Commission.

