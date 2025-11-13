Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

Lawmakers approved proposals to slightly weaken EU carbon emissions targets for 2040. Another vote on corporate supply chain standards was even more contentious as it required populist support to pass.Members of the European Parliament on Thursday approved plans to slightly reduce the bloc's 2040 greenhouse gas emissions targets and to alter rules aiming to make large companies address the human rights and environmental impacts of their supply chains.

While the votes passed with comfortable majorities, one was contentious as it involved the center-right EPP bloc in parliament allying with populist right-wing factions to push the changes through.

What's changed in the bloc's emissions targets?

The plan to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by 90% compared to 1990 levels by 2040 now allows EU member states to outsource 5% of that target to countries outside the bloc via so-called carbon credits. These involve paying third parties for their reduction of harmful emissions rather than reducing them in-house.

Scientific advisers to the EU had said reductions of 90% without offsets were necessary to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to nominal pre-industrial levels, the non-binding global goal voiced in the Paris Agreement of 2015 that various reports now warn will soon be exceeded.

The hard-fought compromise is still more ambitious than the stated targets of other major economic powers like China or the US.

The adjusted target passed with a majority of 379 in favor, 248 against and 10 abstentions. Lawmakers also rejected a proposal from the far-right bloc Patriots for Europe calling for the goal to be scrapped entirely.

The parliament supported delaying the inclusion of fuels like natural gas and petroleum in the EU's trading system by one year until 2028, in an effort to limit increases in heating and fuel prices.

The environment ministers of the 27 member states already backed the tweaked targets last week, narrowly avoiding heading to the global COP30 climate summit currently taking place in Brazil empty handed.

What's changed in the corporate sustainability plans for big business?

Thursday's more contentious vote was on softening the provisions of the EU's environmental and human rights rules for big business.

Known as the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), and hailed as groundbreaking when first agreed, it calls on large companies to address the "adverse human rights and environmental impacts" of their supply chains worldwide.

Perhaps the biggest change was on the qualifying criteria. Companies will now need at least 5,000 employees, rather than 1,000, and an annual turnover of at least €1.5 billion (roughly $1.7 billion) to be subject to the directive.

The proposal also moves to do away with harmonized European penalties for those in breach, instead referring to national legislation.

Far-right backing needed for CSDDD changes

The CSDDD changes passed with a comfortable majority, 382 for and 248 against, but, contentiously, they required the support of the right-wing populist bloc known as Patriots for Europe (PfE).

This followed an impasse between more centrist and center-right groups in parliament, seeking to dilute the plans in a bid to help European industry amid pressure from US sanctions and other factors, and more center-left and environmentalist groups that wanted to retain the plans as they were.

Rene Repasi, a German MEP from the center-left Socialist & Democrats (S&D) bloc accused the center-right European People's Party, the largest bloc in parliament, of having "torpedoed any middle-ground compromise."

"The conservatives marched ahead with a red pen — striking away the firewall and redrawing their self-made majority together with the anti-democratic forces on the fringes," Repasi said after the vote.

Jorgen Warborn, an EPP lawmaker who sponsored the revisions, said the changes would bring greater "predictability" and boost competitiveness for companies while still keeping "Europe's green transition on track."

Patriots for Europe, meanwhile, celebrated their rare involvement in proposed legislation that actually cleared the European Parliament.

"A major victory for workers, farmers and industry," the group wrote online. "Today, Patriots for Europe broke the old coalition's deadlock and opened the path to replace the Green Deal straitjacked with a competitiveness-driven agenda. We proved that another majority — and another policy for Europe — is possible. This is only the beginning."

Thursday's changes still represented tougher standards than many major players had advocated. Both German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron had floated the idea of scrapping the plans altogether. Gas importers to Europe like the US and Qatar had warned that the legislation could threaten future energy imports.

Edited by Sean Sinico

