Barabanki, November 13: As many as two people were killed after a fire broke out at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, police said on Thursday. The fire broke out in Sarai Barai village of Barabanki on Thursday. Barabanki, Superintendent of Police (SP) Barabanki Arpit Vijayvargiya told reporters here, "Two people have died in this incident. Both were the license holders for this unit.. Our forensic and fire service teams are here... The situation is normal now... Lucknow Blast: Explosion Occurs at Firecracker Warehouse Under Nagaram Police Station Area in UP, Police and Fire Brigade Teams Present at Spot (Watch Video).

"Their names are Khalid and Kallu... It was a small square structure, far from the residential area, where they had a license to manufacture firecrackers...," SP Vijayvargiya added. The blaze has been brought under control. Barabanki District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi told reporters that a spark could have triggered the fire, causing the fire crackers to burn one after another. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Shoe Manufacturing Factory in Narela (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks out at Firecracker Unit in Barabanki

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Two dead and four injured after a fire broke out at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Sarai Barai village of Barabanki. pic.twitter.com/FDxLgWBXQw — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2025

Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh: A massive blast in an illegal firecracker factory in Barabanki’s Sarai Barai village killed two and injured three pic.twitter.com/jNe5pHhFuj — IANS (@ians_india) November 13, 2025

"... There was a licensed firecracker manufacturing unit here... At first glance, it appears a small spark started the fire, and the firecrackers continued to burn one after another. The fire brigade unit has brought the fire under control. Two people have died and four are injured..." More details are awaited.

