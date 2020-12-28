New Delhi, December 28: The Centre Government on Monday invited the farmers' union for discussion over the new farm laws on December 30. The Union Agriculture ministry has called upon the farmers' leader for negotiations on the three farm bills on Wednesday at 2 PM. The meeting is to be held the Vigyag Bhawan in New Delhi. Farmers' Protest: Anna Hazare Threatens to Go on Hunger Strike if His Demands on Issues Concerning Farmers Are Not Met.

If the farmers' leader accept the invitation this will mark the sixth rounds of talk between the two parties. The previous five rounds of deliberations between the farmers and the centre have been inconclusive. The farmers' have already rejected the government's draft proposal and are stick to their demands asking for roll back of the farm laws. Farmers Protesting Around Delhi 'Misguided', Opposition Behind Unrest: PM Narendra Modi in Kutch.

Read the Tweet Here:

#FarmLaws: Central Government calls farmers for meeting on 30th December, 2pm at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi pic.twitter.com/VqFxj9thZF — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2020

Several farmers' organisation have, however extended the support to the new farm laws. As many as 25 farmer organisations today met and handed over to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar a letter in support of the new agriculture laws. Meanwhile, the farmers protest against the new farm laws passed by the government in September entered 33 rd day on Monday. The farmers' leader have termed the laws as 'anti-farmers.'

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2020 04:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).