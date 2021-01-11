Mumbai, January 11: The ongoing farmers' agitation against the three contentious agricultural laws passed by the Centre in September entered day 47 on Monday. So far, eight round of talks, including one each of January 4 and 8, have failed to resolve the deadlock between the government and various farm union leaders.

While the farm unions are adamant on the repeal of laws, the government, too, has repeatedly stressed that the laws won't be taken back. The next round of talks is expected to take place on January 15. Farmers Allegedly Go on Rampage at Venue of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s Event in Karnal, Stage Vandalised.

Singhu farmers rename protest areas:

Farmers protesting at Singhu border on Sunday installed green signage designating new names for different areas in a radius of several kilometres on the Kundli Highway. The signage has been installed to remember freedom fighters of our country.

Roads Closed:

Chilla and Ghazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida and Ghaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests. Delhi Traffic Police advised people to take an alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Bhopra & Loni borders.

Here are the roads to avoid:

Chilla & Ghazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida & Ghaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests. Please take an alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Bhopra & Loni borders: Delhi Traffic Police

SC to Hear Pleas Challenging Farm Laws:

Supreme Court will take up a clutch of petitions challenging the laws, as well as those seeking removal of farmers protesting at various borders of Delhi today.

