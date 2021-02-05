New Delhi, February 5: The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Friday called on both the Indian government and farmers protesting against the recently-enacted three farm laws to exercise maximum restraint. The OHCHR's tweet came when the farmers' protest in India gained international attention after pop star Rihanna extended support to the ongoing agitation. Sonakshi Sinha Supports Rihanna's Tweet On Farmer Protests; Shares A Message On What An Oppressor Wants.

The OHCHR tweeted, "We call on the authorities and protesters to exercise maximum restraint in ongoing #FarmersProtests. The rights to peaceful assembly & expression should be protected both offline & online. It's crucial to find equitable solutions with due respect to #HumanRights for all."

Tweet by UN Human Rights:

#India: We call on the authorities and protesters to exercise maximum restraint in ongoing #FarmersProtests. The rights to peaceful assembly & expression should be protected both offline & online. It's crucial to find equitable solutions with due respect to #HumanRights for all. — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) February 5, 2021

On Tuesday, international pop sensation Rihanna extended her support to the ongoing farmers protest in India. Rihanna reacted to a news piece talking about the protest on Twitter and wrote: "Why aren't we talking about this? #FarmersProtest ." The pop star's tweet has been widely shared by netizens. Apart from Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg and porn star Mia Khalifa also expressed solidarity with the protesting farmers in India. Rihanna Tweets About Farmer Protests in India, Leaves Indian Fans Divided.

Farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at Delhi borders since November 26 in protest against the farm laws. They fear that these laws would dilute the minimum support price (MSP) by destroying APMCs. Farmers are demanding that the government should repeal these laws completely. However, the government offered only to amend the farm laws. Till now, 11 rounds of the meeting have taken place between the Centre and farmers' representatives, but the talks remained inconclusive.

