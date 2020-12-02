New Delhi, December 2: Farmers' continued with their protest against Central Government's farm laws on Wednesday. This led to the closure of a key route that connects Uttar Pradesh with the national capital. The Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters travelling to the national capital to avoid using the Chilla route and instead take the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) or Kalindi Kunj road.

A meeting is underway at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday. Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal were present at his residence.

The farmer leaders on Tuesday rejected the government proposal to form a five-member committee to look into the objections and study the concerns. They told the government that such committees have led to no results and outcomes in the past. Farmers' Protest: Farm Unions Meeting With Centre Remains Inconclusive, Next Round of Talks on December 3.

Here are some of the latest updates about farmers' protest:

Delhi: A meeting is underway at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah; Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal present — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2020

The next round of the meeting will take place on December 3. After the meeting on Tuesday, Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar appealed to farmers to suspend the protests and come for the talks. However, farmers are firm on their demands and they want the government to roll back the farm laws.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2020 12:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).