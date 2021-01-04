New Delhi, January 4: Ahead of the seventh round of talks between the farmer leaders and the Centre, Bhartiya Kisan Union's Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Monday said that the farmers will not back down on anything except the repealing of three farm laws passed in the parliament in September last year, as reported by news agency ANI. He added, that the government should also make law on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops. Farmers' Protest: 3 More Protesting Farmers Die at Delhi Borders.

"Many issues are to be discussed. Govt must understand, the farmer has taken this movement to his heart & won't consider less than the laws' repeal. Govt should implement Swaminathan's report & make law on MSP," said Rakesh Tikait. Farmers' Protest: Clashes Erupt Between Police And Farmers on Delhi-Jaipur Highway; Cops Fire Tear Gas Shells (Watch Video).

The members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Punjab showed similar sentiments. "Our demands are the same as before-repeal the three farm laws & guarantee MSP. If our demands aren't met, then, we'll hold tractor march on January 6 and also on January 26," Sukhwinder S Sabra Committee's Joint Secretary said.

The previous negotiations were held on December 30. It was the sixth round of talks between the two parties and consensus was reached on two out of four issues. "The first issue was an ordinance related to the Environment. Unions were apprehensive about farmers being included along with Parali ones. Both sides agreed to farmers' exclusion," Union Agricultural Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar had said after the meeting.

Another issue about the Electricity Act was also resolved in the December 30 negotiations. " Unions wanted that electricity subsidy given to farmers by states for irrigation should continue," Tomar had said. This came after five rounds of inconsequential deliberations between the farmer leaders the government.

Scores of farmers have been protesting for over a month against the three farm laws passed by the central government in September last year. The farmer leaders have termed the new laws as 'anti-farmer', and have demanded the repealment of the new laws.

