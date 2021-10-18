Over 56.62 LMT of Paddy has been procured in KMS 2021-22 up to 17th October, 2021.

The procurement took place in states and UTs of Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Farmers Hold Protests Across Punjab, Haryana Over Delay in Purchasing Paddy.

The Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22 at MSP commenced recently and has benefitted 371919 farmers with MSP value of Rs.11,099.25 crore.

