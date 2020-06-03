Finance Ministry Disburses Rs 53,248 Crore for 42 Crore Poor People Under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, Here Are All Details

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and ration shops. (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, June 3: The Union Finance Ministry on Wednesday announced that around 42 crore poor people received financial assistance of Rs 53,248 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP). The Union Ministry informed that this allotment is part of the Rs 1.70 lakh crore PMGKP, under which Centre announced free food grains and cash payment to women and poor senior citizens and farmers.

Informing about the details allocation, the Union Finance Ministry said, "As part of the Rs 1.70 lakh crore Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, the Government announced free food grains and cash payment to women and poor senior citizens and farmers. Around 42 crore poor people received financial assistance of Rs 53,248 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP)." PM Narendra Modi Says Measures Announced by Nirmala Sitharaman Will Benefit Farmers And Migrants.

The Union Ministry said that out of the Rs 53,248 crore assistance, Rs 16,394 crore has been given as first instalment of PM-KISAN to 8.19 crore beneficiaries. While Rs 10,029 crore credited to 20.05 crore(98.33%) women Jan Dhan account holders as first installment and Rs 10,315 crore credited to 20.62 crore (100%) women Jan Dhan account holders with second installment.

Here's what Union Finance Ministry said:

Also, Rs 2,814.5 crore disbursed to about 2.81 crore old age persons, widows and disabled persons in two installments, and financial support amounting to Rs 4,312.82 crore has been given to 2.3 crore building and construction workers.

The Finance Ministry said that 101 lakh metric tonnes of food grains have been lifted by 36 States/UTs for April 2020, adding 9.25 crore PMUY cylinders have been booked under the scheme so far and 8.58 crore PMUY free cylinders already delivered to beneficiaries. It also said that 16.1 lakh members of EPFO has taken benefit of online withdrawal of non-refundable advance from EPFO account amounting to Rs 4,725 crore. What Nirmala Sitharaman Announced for Farmers, Migrants, Street Vendors, Lower Middle Class in Part 2 of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Economic Package.

Apart from all these, the Finance Ministry said that it has Rs 28,729 crore has been released to States to liquidate pending dues of both wage and material, adding 24 percent EPF contribution transferred to 59.23 Lakh employees account amounting to Rs 895.09 crore. It also added that public sector banks have already sanctioned loans worth Rs 10,361.75 crore under the 100 percent Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme. Out of this, Rs 3,892.78 crore has already been disbursed.

Earlier on May 14, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held press conference to share the details of Rs 20 lakh crore economic package which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to kickstart the Indian economy ravaged by the novel coronavirus outbreak and lockdown. The financial package is estimated to be 10 percent of India's GDP.