A fire erupted at Freemasons Hall in Mumbai's Fort area on Saturday, with smoke seen billowing from the third floor. Four fire tenders have been deployed, and efforts are underway to douse the flames. Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the fire or any casualties. Locals reported witnessing thick smoke as firefighters worked to bring the situation under control. More details are awaited as emergency teams continue their operations at the site.

Fire Breaks Out at Freemasons Hall

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Fire broke out at Freemasons Hall in the Fort Mumbai area. Four fighting tenders are present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/0LdtKm170N — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2025

