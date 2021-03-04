In a major boost to India’s rice exports potential, the first consignment of ‘red rice’ was flagged off today to the USA. Iron-rich‘ red rice’ is grown in Brahmaputra valley of Assam, without the use of any chemical fertilizer. The rice variety is referred as ‘Bao-dhaan’, which is an integral part of the Assamese food.

The red rice is being sourced by leading rice exporter – LT Foods. The flagging off ceremony of the export consignments was carried out by APEDA Chairman Dr M.Angamuthu at Sonepat, Haryana. As the exports of ‘red rice’ grow, it would bring enhance incomes of farming families of the Brahmaputra flood plains.

APEDA has promoting rice exports through collaborations with various stakeholders in the value chains. The government had set up the Rice Export Promotion Forum (REPF), under the aegis of the APEDA. REPF has representations from rice industry, exporters, officials from APEDA, ministry of commerce and directors of agriculture from major rice producing states including West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

During the April – January period of 2020-21, the shipment of non-Basmati rice witnessed an impressive spike. The non-basmati rice exports was Rs 26,058 crore (3506 US$ Million) duringApril-January, 2021 against Rs 11,543 crore (1627US$ Million) reported during April-January, 2020 period. The exports of non-Basmati witnessed a growth of 125 % in Rupeeterm and 115 % Dollar terms.

The sharp spike in rice exports especially during a phase where globally the COVID19 pandemichas disrupted supply changes many commodities, has been attributed to the government takingprompt measures to ensure exports of rice while taking all the COVID19 related safetyprecautions. “We took several measures in terms of ensuring safety and hygiene because of theoperational and health challenges posed by COVID19, while ensuring that rice exports continueuninterrupted,” M Angamuthu, Chairman, APEDA has said.

