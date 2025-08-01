A shocking mid-air incident unfolded aboard IndiGo flight 6E-138 from Mumbai to Kolkata on Friday when a passenger, allegedly experiencing a panic attack, was slapped by a fellow flyer. Eyewitnesses and viral video footage show the distressed passenger visibly struggling while cabin crew attempted to assist him. Instead of showing empathy, another passenger stood up and slapped the man, prompting immediate intervention by the crew and outrage from other co-passengers. One crew member can be heard firmly telling the aggressor, “Don’t do,” while another flyer confronts him, asking, “Why did you slap him? You have no right.” Upon landing in Kolkata, the accused was de-boarded, declared “unruly,” and handed over to the CISF. IndiGo officials confirmed the sequence of events, stating that appropriate action was taken. The disturbing video has sparked widespread condemnation online. Mumbai Runway Chaos on Indigo Flight: Angry Passengers Protest Delay, Captain Urvashi Calms Crowd; Takeoff to Varanasi Follows as ‘Har Har Mahadev’ Chants Echo Onboard; Video Goes Viral.

IndiGo Flyer Slaps Passenger Having Panic Attack

समाज पूरी तरह सड़कर गल चुका है, ज़हन में कैंसर ने घर बना लिया है! मुंबई से कोलकाता जा रही इंडिगो की फ्लाइट 6E138 में एक मुस्लिम यात्री को बिना कारण थप्पड़ मारा गया जिसके बाद अन्य यात्रियों ने भी थप्पड़ का विरोध किया, पीड़ित के चेहरे पर दाढ़ी थी इसलिए ज़हनी अपाहिज आरोपी का सीना… pic.twitter.com/PTCCMLaCSb — Zakir Ali Tyagi (@ZakirAliTyagi) August 1, 2025

