New Delhi, Aug 25: Former IPS officer Annamalai Kuppusamy, also known as the Singham of Karnataka Police, said that he will join BJP today at party headquarters in Delhi.Annamalai Kuppusamy

As per the party, "an eminent personality" is set to join the BJP at 1 pm.

The joining would be in the presence of party General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao and Tamil Nadu BJP State President L Murugan.