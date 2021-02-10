New Delhi, February 10: The petrol and diesel prices touched fresh highs across the metros on Wednesday, after oil marketing companies increased the rates by up to 30 paise for the second straight day. The price of petrol was hiked by 30 paise from Rs 87.30 per litre to Rs 87.60 per litre, and diesel rate was increased from Rs 77.48 per litre to Rs 77.73 per litre in Delhi.

In Mumbai, the revised petrol rate stood at Rs 94.12 per litre and diesel at Rs 84.63 per litre respectively, the highest among all four metros. The price of petrol in Kolkata was at Rs 88.92. Diesel, on the other hand, was at Rs 81.31. Wall Street Set Record Closing Highs as Stimulus Prospects & Ongoing COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment Boost Investors' Optimism.

The fuel rates have increased amid a rally in global crude oil prices, with COVID-19 vaccination drives beginning across the world. The Union Budget 2021-22 has also imposed a new agricultural infrastructure and development cess on the fuels.

