G20 Virtual Summit 2020 on Coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi Calls for 'Open Sharing of Medical Research for Development of Humankind'

PM Narendra Modi at G20 Virtual Summit 2020. (Photo Credit: Twitter/@MEAIndia)

New Delhi, March 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday during his address with G-20 nations' leaders at the G-20 Virtual Summit 2020 called for sharing freely and openly medical research for development of humankind. He also pitched for developing more adaptive, responsive, affordable, human healthcare system to be deployed globally and sought strengthening of global organisations like WHO to deal with healthcare issues.

Addressing the G-20 Virtual Summit 2020 via video conferencing, PM Modi said, as quoted by news agency PTI, "Empowering of WHO necessary for development of effective vaccines to deal with global pandemics." PM Modi added that COVID-19 has offered an opportunity to look at a new concept of globalisation. The Indian Premier also said that even after three months of the COVID-19 crisis, it has taken time and we are still finding a coordinated approach to tackle the crisis of this magnitude. G20 Virtual Summit on Coronavirus: 'World's Leading Economies Will Do Whatever It Takes to Overcome Pandemic', Says Joint Statement.

PM Modi mentioned about the alarming social and economic cost of the Coronavirus pandemic and said that 90 percent of the global COVID-19 positive cases and 88 percent of deaths were reported in G-20 countries. Citinng the reason, the Indian Premier said, these G-20 counties share 80 percent of world GDP and 60 percent of world population.

With coronavirus cases rising globally, Narendra Modi pitched for developing new crisis management protocol and procedures for interconnected world. He also appealed that G-20 countries should work together to reduce economic hardships arising out of COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from this, the Indian Premier said that he is speaking on behalf of rest of the world and not just member nations of grouping.

Earlier, G20 released a joint statement following the virtual summit on coronavirus outbreak stating that the leading economies of the world will undertake all possible measures in "overcoming the pandemic". The resolution was agreed upon by heads of states who attended the video conference organised by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - which currently holds the presidency of G20 summit.