New Delhi/London, May 5: India's delegation to the Group of Seven (G7) summit 2021 in London is self-isolating after two of its members tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), reports said on Wednesday. While India is not part of G7, a delegation from the country was invited by United Kingdom to the summit. After two Indian diplomats were diagnosed with COVID-19, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he will attend meetings virtually. Japan Expresses 'Grave Concerns' Over China at G7.

"Was made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible Covid positive cases. As a measure of abundant caution and also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode. That will be the case with the G7 Meeting today as well," Jaishankar tweeted. According to Sky News reporter Joe Pike, Jaishankar, who met UK Home Secretary Priti Patel yesterday, did not test positive for COVID-19. Global Pandemic Requires Global Efforts, G7 Countries Have Seen Severe Form of COVID-19: Jaishankar.

Was made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible Covid positive cases. As a measure of abundant caution and also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode. That will be the case with the G7 Meeting today as well. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 5, 2021

All members of the Indian delegation had tested negative for COVID-19 before departing for the UK. However, further tests on arrival conducted by Public Health England showed two members had COVID-19, The Guardian reported. The members of the G7 are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, with the European Union present as an observer.

As host, the UK has invited additional countries to join as guests at the meeting, including India, Australia, South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and Brunei in its capacity as Chair of ASEAN.

