New Delhi, August 20: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, Shekhawat said he experienced some symptoms and got a COVID-19 test done after which it was found that he was infected with the disease. He said he will be admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. He requested those who have come in contact with him in the last days to get tested for COVID-19. Shekhawat urged them to isolate themselves and get themselves examined and prayed for everyone's good health. COVID-19 Tally in India Crosses 28 Lakh Mark With a Spike of 69,652 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Rises to 53,866.

The Minister's tweet in Hindi roughly translates in English saying, "After feeling symptoms, I got the corona test done and my report came positive. I will be hospitalised on the advice of doctors. I request that those who have come in contact with me in the last days, isolate themselves and get themselves examined. May all of you be healthy and take care of yourself".

Here's the tweet:

अस्वस्थता के कुछ लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया और मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि गत दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में जो लोग आये हैं वह स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। आप सभी स्वस्थ रहें और अपना ध्यान रखें। — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) August 20, 2020

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is a BJP leader from Rajasthan who is currently serving as Union Cabinet Minister in Ministry of Jal Shakti. He is a member of parliament from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) representing Jodhpur in the Lok Sabha. Shekhawat is also National General Secretary of the BJP Kisan Morcha, the farmers wing of the Bharatiya Janta Party.

