Gauri Mahadik, Widow of Indian Army Major Prasad Mahadik, Passes Out of Officers Training Academy as Lieutenant

Gauri Mahadik (Photo Credits: Twitter/@Def_PRO_Chennai)

Chennai, March 7: Gauri Prasad Mahadik, the widow of Indian Army Major Prasad Mahadik, who died in a fire on December 30, 2017, in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district, is now an Indian Army Officer. Gauri had cleared her Services Selection Board (interview) last year by topping the merit list of the SSB in the widow category. She recently passed out from Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Tamil Nadu's Chennai. Indian Army Officer Proposes His Girlfriend During Pipping Ceremony At Officers Training Academy, Chennai.

She went through training of 49 weeks starting from April last year. In a video posted by Defence PRO Chennai, Gauri said that she feels the presence of her husband and expressed her desire to "do what he (Major Prasad Mahadik) wanted to do for the nation".

Defence PRO Chennai Tweet:

She further said that she cannot join combat forces but if given chance she would like to take the opportunity. "He was in the infantry, right now I can't join combat forces but if tomorrow given a chance I would definitely like to join the combat forces," she said.

The Army officer hailed from Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district. He joined the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai and was commissioned on March 17, 2012. Major Mahadik married Gauri on February 15, 2015.