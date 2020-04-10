Gautam Gambhir Sends 1,000 PPE Kits to Delhi's LNJP Hospital, Challenges Arvind Kejriwal to Discharge His Role in COVID-19 Fight

Gautam Gambhir Foundation delivers 1,000 PPE kits to combat coronavirus (Photo Credits: Twitter/Gautam Gambhir)

New Delhi, April 10: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from North-East Delhi Gautam Gambhir on Friday kept his promise to deliver 1,000 personal protection equipment (PPE) kits to combat coronavirus. Gautam Gambhir Foundation delivered these kits to LNJP Hospital. The Twitter spat between the BJP MP and Arvind Kejriwal intensified as Gambhir challenged the Delhi Chief Minister to “deliver on promises” made to the people of the union territory. Gautam Gambhir Arranges 1,000 PPE Kits to Combat Coronavirus After Arvind Kejriwal's Request.

Gambhir also said that he could acquire more kits. The BJP lawmaker also asked Kejriwal to let him know about the place and timings where equipment could be delivered. Gambhir tweeted, “I have DELIVERED as PROMISED! 1000 PPE Kits to LNJP Hospital! @ArvindKejriwal now it is time for you to deliver on promises made to Delhi! More equipment can be acquired. Do let me know place & details!” He also tagged Delhi’s BJP wing in his tweet. Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi: Money Isn't The Problem, Arvind Kejriwal Responds to Gautam Gambhir's Fund Offer.

Gautam Gambhir's Tweet:

I have DELIVERED as PROMISED! 1000 PPE Kits to LNJP Hospital!@ArvindKejriwal now it is time for you to deliver on promises made to Delhi! More equipment can be acquired. Do let me know place & details! @BJP4Delhi https://t.co/yxzrCpg8TT pic.twitter.com/YkqenL1WtN — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 10, 2020

Last week, reacting to an offer of the BJP lawmaker Kejriwal clarified that the national capital does not need money, but require PPE kits to combat COVID-19. Kejriwal said PPE kits are not available and requested Gautam Gambhir to help the Delhi government for procurement of medical equipment.

Responding to Kejriwal’s tweet, Gambhir promised to deliver 1,000 PPEs. Earlier this month, the BJP MP had also accused Kejriwal and the Delhi government of not accepting Rs 50 lakh from his MPLADS fund to combat coronavirus. In his tweet, Gambhir said that Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia's "massive ego" didn't allow them to accept his offer of a donation to fight the virus.

Gambhir has already released Rs 1 crore out of his MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund towards the relief efforts amid the coronavirus outbreak. Till now, the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 898. Thirteen people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus in the national capital.