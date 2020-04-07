Gautam Gambhir Arranges 1,000 PPE Kits to Combat Coronavirus After Arvind Kejriwal's Request

Gautam Gambhir (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 7: Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Monday arranged 1,000 personal protective equipment (PPEs) hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the union territory needs PPE kits to combat coronavirus. Gautam Gambhir also asked Kejriwal about the location where the kits could be delivered.

The Bharatiya Janata Party MP from North-East in a tweet. said, “Arvind ji, first ur Deputy claims shortage of funds. Now u contradict him & say there is shortage of kits Anyway, procured 1000 PPE kits. Please let me know where they can be delivered. Time for talks is over, it is time to ACT. Eagerly waiting for ur response.”

Gautam Gambhir's Tweet:

Arvind ji, first ur Deputy claims shortage of funds. Now u contradict him & say there is shortage of kits Anyway, procured 1000 PPE kits. Please let me know where they can be delivered. Time for talks is over, it is time to ACT. Eagerly waiting for ur response #DelhiNeedsHonesty https://t.co/Q4Fz4XzTDv — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 6, 2020

In his earlier, tweet, the BJP MP had also accused Kejriwal and the Delhi government for not accepting Rs 50 lakh from his MPLADS fund to combat coronavirus. "CM @ArvindKejriwal & his Dy say funds are needed. Though their massive egos didn't allow them to take 50 L from my LAD fund earlier, I pledge 50 L more so that innocents don't suffer! 1 CR would at least solve urgent need for masks & PPE kits for days Hope they prioritize Delhi."

On Monday, Reacting to an offer of the BJP lawmaker Kejriwal clarified that the national capital does not need money, but require PPE kits to combat COVID-19. Kejriwal said PPE kits are not available and requested Gautam Gambhir to help the Delhi government for procurement of medical equipment. The Delhi CM tweeted, "Gautam ji, thank u for ur offer. The problem is not of money but availability of PPE kits. We wud be grateful if u cud help us get them from somewhere immediately, Del govt will buy them. Thank u (sic)."

Gambhir has already released Rs 1 crore out of his MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) Fund towards the relief efforts amid the coronavirus outbreak. Delhi witnessed a steep rise in coronavirus cases in the past few days. Till now, 523 people have been tested positive for COVID-19. Seven people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus.